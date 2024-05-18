6 Major Sales Left in 2024: Tips to Get the Best Deals From Memorial Day Sales and Beyond

Memorial Day kicks off a sprint of six major shopping and sales events for the rest of 2024 -- including a confirmed Amazon Prime Day this summer. Planning is a smart way to save the most on products you're already eyeing for summer and fall. For big-ticket items like mattresses, furniture, major appliances, a new grill or an updated entertainment system, knowing when the big deals are coming can help you save hundreds of dollars.

Even when it comes to smaller purchases or those delicious impulse buys (like this espresso maker my colleague Katie Teague swears by), tracking your wish list and keeping an eagle eye on deals across retailers and shopping events can help those savings add up.

I expect more Memorial Day deals to drop as we get closer to the event, but my team of professional dealhounds and I have been rounding up the best deals we've seen so far and will continue to update as more savings opportunities arise. Stick around as I break down the landscape of major shopping events to expect for the remainder of the year, so you can get planning.

Major sales and deals in 2024

When planning, you'll want to keep the year's biggest sales at the forefront of your mind. Different items hit low prices at different times. We've broken down what to expect through the rest of the year and have highlighted the best time to snag certain types of products.

Memorial Day: During Memorial Day you'll see markdowns on major appliances like washing machines, refrigerators and ranges, as well as small kitchen appliances including air fryers and toaster ovens. Additionally, it's a good time to find deals on mattresses, home goods like furniture and decor, home improvement tools and more. (For reference, Presidents Day in February is also a good time to find great deals on mattresses, major appliances and TVs.)

Fourth of July: Expect to find deals on major appliances, top tech, furniture and summer essentials.

Amazon Prime Day: The first Prime Day event of the year takes place in July and usually has discounts across every category, including tech, everyday essentials and school supplies. You'll also find deals on some of Amazon's own devices, including smart speakers and displays, security cameras, tablets and everyday essentials. This is a Prime-exclusive sale, meaning you'll need a membership to shop. You can access the sale without a Prime subscription.

Labor Day: During the fall event, you'll find end-of-season sales on patio furniture, grills, yard tools and gardening supplies, summer apparel, laptops, TVs and mattresses.

Amazon Prime Day 2: Amazon has launched a Prime Day-like event in the fall for a few years and we anticipate this trend will continue, offering deals on major electronics and home goods leading up to the holiday sales season. Multiple retailers including Best Buy, Target and Walmart have also started launching early deals to compete with Amazon.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday: What used to be two different shopping events has undergone a transformation over the years and has now morphed into a weeklong event of incredible deals for shoppers looking for discounts on everything from TVs, video game consoles, laptops and other top tech to apparel, fitness equipment, home goods, small appliances, toys and more, both online and in-store. Check out our guide on the pros and cons of doing your Black Friday shopping online or in person. Additionally, be sure to familiarize yourself with major retailers' holiday return policies when you're buying gifts for others, just in case.

Even the best of us bargain hunters can't always plan everything out in advance. If you do run up against shipping deadlines, especially during the holiday season, you can use options like in-store pickup to ensure you get your hands on those last-minute buys in time.

Make sure you're getting the best deal; here's how

While everyone loves getting a good deal, it can be hard to know which deals are a steal and which are just marketed as one. We've got the scoop on everything from expert advice to price comparison tools that can help you stay informed and verify deals without spending a ton of time researching on your own.

Also, keep abreast of the most current deals by following live event coverage through CNET's liveblog, where we will round up the best live deals and update according to price fluctuations and availability, as some deals are only available for a very limited window of time.

Shopping tips we swear by

Money is a finite resource, and finding the balance between spending and saving can be a challenge. Here are some shopping tips that can help you get the things you need while holding onto more of your cash.

Plan to shop major shopping events: If you're looking for ways to save cash on big-ticket items, your best bet will often be to shop during major shopping events throughout the year. Often retailers will compete with one another, which may drive down the price of popular items. Some of the best shopping events of the year center around three-day weekends or other annual events and holidays. Keeping a calendar of upcoming days can help remind you to look for price cuts or take time to shop when the deals are likely to be the highest. Being prepared can help you score doorbusters before they sell out. Signing up for some of the services mentioned above can also help you track these dates.

Set a budget before the event: While it can be exciting to find a surprise deal on something you didn't expect, be aware of your spending habits. Budget for the things you would definitely like to have, and go ahead and set aside a little cushion in your budget for those impulse buys that may crop up. As you shop, be sure to keep track of your spending so that you stick to your maximum spending allowance. It's never fun to be in a bind from overspending.

Look for ways to skip shipping fees: Multiple retailers offer ways to save on shipping, whether that's a minimum cost threshold, a membership perk (check out these little-known Amazon Prime perks) or even taking advantage of in-store or curbside pickup. By taking the time to find ways to skip shipping costs, you'll ensure that the savings you earn stay in your pocket instead of getting absorbed into costly shipping and handling fees.

Check for extra savings opportunities: Sometimes you can find additional coupons or promo codes to maximize your savings. You can also become a member for added perks at many retailers. Some cost money to join, like the My Best Buy Plus and Total tiers, but others may be free to join and still offer exclusive rewards, benefits or discounts that make it worth signing up.

Memorial Day deals you can shop now

There's no need to wait until Memorial Day weekend officially arrives. Plenty of retailers are already knocking hundreds of dollars off big-ticket items. We've highlighted some of the best deals currently available here:

For more shopping tips to help you score the best deals and shop smarter, check out CNET Shopping Tips. We have plenty of advice for getting the most for your money major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Wayfair and more.