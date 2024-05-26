I Can't Stop Gushing About This Cookware, Which Is Up to 50% Off Now for Memorial Day

I had been hearing about Made In's premium stainless steel cookware for years, and about 18 months ago I finally pulled the trigger and bought a 3-quart saucier on a deal much like the mega Memorial Day sales right now. Fast forward and this pot is the one I pull out daily for caramelizing onions, mashing buttery potatoes, sizzling cayenne-inflected carrots, stirring silky custards -- the list goes on. Yesterday I used it to make dumpling soup for lunch. I can't recommend Made In highly enough, especially with the juicy promise of savings.

Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals Whether you’re upgrading a single device or want to overhaul your entire home with a bundle, you can follow the latest Memorial Day appliance sales to get the best price. See Memorial Day Appliance Deals

As I scroll through the Made In deals, I notice that many cookware items are 16% to 25% off, but some items that catch my eye are also 30% and even 50% off -- significant for a lauded brand known as an understated kitchen workhorse of proven quality. It may not be the sexiest thing to gush over a stainless steel pot, but what can I say? My first Made In saucier made me such a believer that earlier this week I spent a good 10 minutes monologuing to my cousin exactly why I love it, and why he should snatch up this deal and get one, too. (You're welcome, cuz.)

See, I fell in love with this particular pot's thoughtful design elements and polished construction. These are things that matter to me greatly as someone who spends hours a day cooking and often takes on semi-ridiculous weekend projects like, I don't know, koji-marinated duck confit (delicious) and super eggy cinnamon stick ice cream. Now, I just need to decide which Made In item I'm going to treat myself to this round. Even though there are the six major shopping and deal bonanzas left in 2024, including Memorial Day, I already know I'm going to get tremendous value and use out of anything I buy myself this weekend. Here's why I love this Made In pot, and why you might like it, too.

Why Made In's pot has me eyeing more this Memorial Day

With two home cooks in my household, our combined cookware collection includes duplicate and triplicate pots, pans, Dutch Ovens, casserole dishes, cast iron slabs and stock pots of nearly every shape and size from venerable brands like All-Clad, Le Creuset, Staub and Tramontina. But none is used as heavily as my 3-quart Made In saucier, which -- like other top brands -- is also five-ply stainless steel.

Thoughtful design elements and excellent construction are two things that make this pot so awesome. Many of these design elements carry through the line, but since this is the pot I own, it's the one I'll be talking about in connection with Memorial Day sales.

Shape: One reason I initially thought this pot was oversized is because it isn't just a circular base with straight sides that tower up (although some other Made In pots are). The sides of this particular pot curve out, creating a more bubbly, rounded appearance. That means there's a natural arc for your wooden spoon, offset silicone spatula or whisk to go. Caramelized onions don't get stuck in the corners and then soldered onto the sides. On the contrary, food circulates around the base for a more even cook, the finished product is loads easier to scoop out, and the pan is consequently much easier to clean. A+.

Also on sale are items like Made In's enameled Dutch Oven and a seasoned carbon steel frying pan, whose curved handle caught my eye. Made In

Handle: Unlike All-Clad and others, the Made In's signature handle design doesn't protrude straight out the side. On my saucier, there's a short 45-ish-degree stem (I didn't measure the exact angle; sorry) before the handle levels out at about 90 degrees. I don't have a lot of height or strength leverage so for me, the particular design results in excellent balance, making the pot easy enough and relatively comfortable to maneuver, even when brimming with hot water. It also fits easily into my short-height oven racks. The smooth, rounded handle is also way less biting on bare hands when I'm lifting the pot, compared to my All-Clad, which has a scooped-out handle that always seems to claw into my skin -- although I still like the cook on these pots and pans. (Other Made In designs have different handle shapes, like the curved frying pan.)

Lid: The stainless brush grain is appealing, but the real treat here is the fit. The bezels are beautifully designed for a tight seal, the lid is slightly domed to collect steam and the lid's handle is solidly attached and ergonomically designed for a comfortable pull when you're checking the mouth-watering contents within.

Construction: Everything about my Made In pot's fabrication feels sturdy, thick (contributing to even and diffuse heating), and up for any challenge. I never have to worry about it, and cleanup is easy with those sloped sides and brushed finish. If hot water, soap and a cheap plastic scraper doesn't do the job, then either plain white vinegar, baking soda or Bar Keeper's Friend will (separately, not together).

For more Memorial Day sales for the home, these are our top vetted deals on cordless vacuum cleaners, best smart home sales and best Memorial Day deals under $25.