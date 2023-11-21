Hulu Black Friday Deal Gets You 1 Year for Just $1 a Month

Black Friday may still be a few days away, but there are a slew of deals you can take advantage of ahead of the big day. While many sales focus on big-ticket items like deals on TVs, there are some stellar savings to be had elsewhere -- including streaming services. Hulu is our favorite budget streaming service, and now it's even cheaper. You can score a subscription to the ad-supported tier of Hulu for just $1 per month for your first year. That's an $84 savings on the annual price and an even bigger discount than we saw during last year's Black Friday sales.

Hulu boasts a wide variety of network shows and original content, including hits like Only Murders in the Building. Whether you're new to Hulu altogether or have previous held a subscription, but canceled more than a month ago, you're eligible for this incredible deal. Additionally, you can add Disney Plus with ads, too, for just $2 more each month. And you can also get even more premium content from Starz for an additional $1 per month for six months.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy? Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

The ad-supported Hulu plan usually runs $7.99 per month, and at the end of 12 months, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard price until you cancel. This offer is available now through Nov. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to sign up before then if you want to snag a subscription at this price.