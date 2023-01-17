Meryl Streep Joins Steve Martin and Crew for 'Only Murders in the Building'

Only murders ... and now, a multiple Oscar winner too. Only Murders in the Building has added another big name to its big-name cast. Star Selena Gomez shared a video to Instagram on Tuesday revealing that Meryl Streep is joining the Hulu show for its upcoming third season.

In the cute video, Gomez pans the camera around to show co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, asking if the video could get any better. A puffy-jacketed Paul Rudd, who had a meaningful cameo in the season 2 finale, chimes in that, yes, he thinks things could get better ... and then Streep pops up from behind the couch.

There's no word on what role Streep will play or how many episodes she'll be in, and there's no premiere date yet for the third season.

Only Murders in the Building has done well for Hulu, with its first season premiere back in 2021 landing as the most-watched comedy in the streaming service's history. It's earned a universal acclaim rating from users of Metacritic and a 99% critics' approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.