Great Amazon Weekend Deals: Grab Yourself New Sheets, a Humidifier, Tools and More With These Deals

Amazon/various/CNET

Amazon always has a lot of great deals on the weekends, and this weekend is no exception. With deals on everything from fitted sheets to power tools, you can do a bit of binge shopping during the weekend while still saving money. We've taken a bit of time to search through the deals Amazon offers and have collected our favorites below. Also, if you don't find what you're looking for here, CNET's gift guides have a lot of great bargains and deals for you to check out.

Best Amazon deals you can shop this weekend



JBL JBL Tune 510BT: $40 Save $10 Grabbing a pair of good-quality headphones doesn't have to cost you a lot, and JBL's Tune 510BT 'phones are a perfect example of that. Though they won't compete with some of the higher-end offerings out there, they have solid audio fidelity, with good bass. They also work great with both Siri and Google Assistant with a convenient button, so they're nice if you like to use virtual assistants a lot. $40 at Amazon

Bissell Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Cleaner: $98 Save $26 If you have kids or pets, then you know the struggle of keeping things like carpets and upholstery clean. This multipurpose gadget from Bissell can lend a hand with all the difficult stains and dirt you might have to tackle. It's also portable, so you can use it to clean your car. $98 at Amazon

Waterpik Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser: $70 Save $30 Taking care of your teeth is super important, and it's crucial to floss regularly. If you don't like doing that manually, this Waterpik cordless water flosser presents an alternative, and you can get it now for $30 off. $70 at Amazon

Mr. Pen Mr. Pen 45mm rotary cutter: $6 Save $3 If you do a lot of arts and crafts, then having a good rotary cutter is important, so it's well worth grabbing this 45mm model from Mr. Pen. It works well for both lefties and righties and has a retract button so you can store it safely without having to remove the blade. You even get yourself an extra replacement blade. $6 at Amazon

Eve Eve light strip: $40 Save $40 Light strips can add a lot of personality to a room, especially one like the Eve light strip, which integrates with Apple HomeKit. That means you can control it from your iPad or iPhone or Apple TV as a hub when you're away from home. You get 6.6 feet to work with, and you can cut it at 11.8-inch intervals to get a more customized length. $40 at Amazon

Keurig Keurig K-Compact coffee maker: $80 Save: $20 For some folks, there just ain't no way to start the day without having a cup of joe, which is where this Keurig K-Compact comes in. It lets you have a quick and easy cup of coffee, and it's small enough to fit in almost any kitchen without too much hassle. $80 at Amazon

AquaOasis AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier: $30 Save $20 Low humidity and dry air can be really difficult on some folks, especially for those who may have breathing issues or dry coughs. Luckily, you can grab yourself this AquaOasis humidifier to help with those issues, and it has a 2.2-liter capacity, so you can let it go for quite a while. Its misting nozzle can also be rotated a full 360 degrees, so you can perfectly adjust it to your needs. $30 at Amazon