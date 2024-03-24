X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Grab Yourself an Anker Portable Projector for Up to 42% Off

You can buy one of several Anker portable projectors right now for as low as $320.

Ty Pendlebury Editor
Ty Pendlebury is a journalism graduate of RMIT Melbourne, and has worked at CNET since 2006. He lives in New York City where he writes about streaming and home audio.
Expertise Ty has worked for radio, print, and online publications, and has been writing about home entertainment since 2004. He majored in Cinema Studies when studying at RMIT. He is an avid record collector and streaming music enthusiast. Credentials
  • Ty was nominated for Best New Journalist at the Australian IT Journalism awards, but he has only ever won one thing. As a youth, he was awarded a free session for the photography studio at a local supermarket.
See full bio
Ty Pendlebury
Anker Nebula Mars II Pro portable projector

Bring entertainment to your next outdoor event with an Anker Mars II Pro.

 Anker/CNET

If you're planning a cinephile picnic or you just want to watch a movie in your backyard, a portable projector is a great little device to have. While they may not be the same as a fully fledged projector, they can help transform your yard into a successful outdoor cinema of sorts. To that end, there are a lot of excellent deals on Anker portable projectors that you can grab during Amazon's Big Spring Sale

CNET's favorite portable projector, the Anker Mars II Pro, is available now for a 42% discount, at $320. It's a good projector, with plenty of brightness, but it needs to be plugged into the power. 

See the Anker Mars II Pro at Amazon

Meanwhile, its successor, the Mars 3 Air, looks to be an even better deal. It has a rechargeable battery and better color reproduction for a discounted price of $450 (that's 20% off, plus a $30 coupon).

See the Mars 3 Air at Amazon

As a step up, Anker also has the following models on sale:

The Anker sales are set to end March 24, or sooner if stocks run out.

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Home Entertainment Guides

TVs
Streaming & TV Accessories
Speakers
Projectors
Other Home Entertainment
Home Entertainment Coupons