Last Chance to Grab Our Favorite Smart Lock for a Massive $80 Discount During Amazon's Spring Sale
We're nearing the final stretch of Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Smarten up your front door with this Aqara lock featuring Apple Home Key support.
Whether you tend to forget your keys or you just want to add more convenience to your routine, you might want to consider a smart lock. You won't need to carry around a bulky set of keys every time you leave the house, and smart locks offer an added layer of protection to your home. The Aqara Smart Lock U100, our favorite smart lock, is heavily discounted for Amazon's Big Spring Sale, bringing it down to $150 from its $230 list price. Just be sure to clip the coupon on the page before you check out to get the full $80 savings. You'll want to act fast before the sale ends tomorrow.
One of the great things about the Aqara U100 is that it's compatible with a huge variety of systems through Matter. That means whether you're in the Google or Amazon ecosystem, you can use this, and it's easily one of the best Apple Home Key-compatible smart locks on the market right now.
As well as Home Key, it has both a keyboard and a fingerprint reader, so you can pick whatever works best for you. It can also create one-time use codes as guest passes, which is a very handy feature. While the battery life is rated at eight months on AA batteries, a USB-C port on the device provides power, should the internal batteries run out while you're locked out.
It's also durable, with an IP65 rating and the ability to handle temperature ranges from -31 degrees Fahrenheit to 151 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning you can use this as a smart lock for your front door without worrying about the elements. One thing to keep in mind is that there's no retrofit option, so you'll have to do some deadbolt work to fit it to your door. If that seems like a bit much for you, then be sure to check out these smart home deals for some alternatives.
