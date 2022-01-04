Apple Wallet Home Key feature comes to smart locks with Schlage Encode Plus

Schlage

CES

On the eve of CES 2022, Schlage unveiled an updated version of the Encode smart lock that ties in Apple Home Keys. The Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt will work with Apple's Home Key feature in Apple Wallet.

We've reviewed the original Schlage Encode Wi-Fi Deadbolt, and found it to be stylish and reliable. It was one of the first Wi-Fi models to hit the market in 2019 without needing a dedicated hub.

Now, the Plus model comes with more support for Apple. With home keys in Apple Wallet, you'll be able to tap you iPhone or Apple Watch against the lock to unlock it. You won't need to unlock your iPhone or Apple Watch. The Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt will work in the Schlage Home app as well so you can check your lock's status, lock or unlock the deadbolt remotely from your phone.

In the Schlage Home app, you'll also be able to manage up to 100 access codes and set them to be temporary, scheduled or always on and view activity logs. The Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt works with Alexa or Google Assistant, too.

The Schlage Encode Plus Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt will cost $300 and be available for purchase this spring. Visit Schlage's website to learn more.