Grab Our Favorite Smart Lock at a Massive Savings for a Limited Time

If you're kitting your home out with smart devices and accessories the humble smart lock can be a great addition, especially if you're tired of fumbling with keys or need to be able to give other people easy, but temporary access to your home. The Aqara Smart Lock U100 is our favorite smart lock and right now it's heavily discounted for a limited time only. Order now and enter the discount code USU10095 and you'll benefit from a huge $86 savings, bringing it down to $144. Just note that this price is brought about not only by that code but also by an automatic discount that takes a chunk of the price off automatically. That means there are actually two deals here, and either could end at any moment.

One of the great things about the Aqara U100 is that it's compatible with a huge variety of systems through Matter. That means whether you're in the Google or Amazon ecosystem, you can use this, and it's easily one of the best Apple Home Key-compatible smart locks on the market right now.

As well as Home Key, it has both a keyboard and a fingerprint reader, so you can pick whatever works best for you. It can also create one-time use codes as guest passes, which is a handy feature. While the battery life is rated at eight months on AA batteries, a USB-C port on the device provides power, should the internal batteries run out while you're locked out.

It's also durable, with an IP65 rating and the ability to handle temperature ranges from -31 degrees Fahrenheit to 151 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning you can use this as a smart lock for your front door without worrying about the elements. One thing to keep in mind is that there's no retrofit option, so you'll have to do some deadbolt work to fit it to your door. If that seems like a bit much for you, then be sure to check out these smart home deals for some alternatives.