Grab One of Our Favorite Wi-Fi 6 Routers for Just $75 Today

If you have yet to upgrade your old router to a Wi-Fi 6 router, now is a great time. An older Wi-Fi 5 router can get the job done, but it might be slowing you down, especially if you've upgraded your house with smart home devices. That's because the newer Wi-Fi 6 is considered to be the de facto standard for all the latest Wi-Fi devices. And right now, you can grab one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 routers, the TP-Link Archer AX21, at a pretty great discount.

Amazon is currently selling the TP-Link Archer AX21 for just $75. That's a solid $25 off the usual price. We don't know exactly when this deal will end, so we recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Archer AX21 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router, which means it supports lightning-fast data transfer speeds of up to 1.8Gbps. It's also backward compatible, so you can use it with any previous-gen networks or devices. And it's compatible with Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant, which makes it easy to set up and add other smart devices to your network.

This router uses WPA3 security to keep your network safe from prying eyes, and it supports both server and client VPNs for added protection.

Don't worry if the TP-Link Archer AX21 doesn't hit the spot for you. Our collection of the best Wi-Fi 6 router deals will have you up and running in no time at all. And be sure to check out all the deals that are still lingering now that Amazon's Big Spring Sale has wrapped up.