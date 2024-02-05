Grab Discounted Eero Mesh Routers and Save Up to 60%

Mesh routers can be a great way to improve your Wi-Fi signal and get better coverage and range. Upgrading to a good mesh system can mean the end of dead zones and poor download speeds when you dare to venture further away from your router. Amazon's Eero line of mesh routers are among the most popular, but they don't come cheap.

That doesn't mean that there aren't deals to be had, though, and you can find mesh router deals if you shop around. Right now Amazon has select Eero mesh routers -- including the Eero 6 Plus, Pro 6 and Pro 6E Wi-Fi routers -- discounted by up to 60%. Just keep in mind that while there are no coupons or codes needed here, we don't know how long these deals will last. Place your order soon to ensure you don't miss out.

There are plenty of discounted mesh routers on offer with one of the biggest discounts being the Eero Pro 6 router that currently sells for 40% off, bringing the price down to just $120. But if you're looking to bathe your home in as much Wi-Fi as possible and save the most, look no further than the Eero Pro 6 system with three routers included. That pack would normally sell for around $605, but it's yours today for just $240 -- a whopping 60% off.

The dual-band Eero 6 Plus and Pro 6 options will each support up to 75 connected devices and covers up to 1,500 square feet. But if you don't mind splurging, the tri-band Pro 6E can actually support up to 100 connected devices and covers up to 2,000 square feet, which may be a boon to those with smart homes or multiple people under the same roof sharing bandwidth. There are also two- and three-packs available at a discount as well, which will expand your coverage area. Plus, they all have a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to control compatible devices on your network with Alexa. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right mesh router package for your home.

