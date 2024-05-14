Get Yourself an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for Just $23, Saving 54%

While a lot of modern-day TVs come with streaming functions built in, if you want easy access to the best streaming services without upgrading, then streaming devices are an excellent choice. Amazon makes a lot of good options here, with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max sitting on top of our list of the best Fire TV Stick options. However, the Fire TV Stick 4K is a very close second, and is a great choice for those who don't mind missing out on a little bit of speed and Wi-Fi 6. It's also currently on sale for just $23 on Woot, which is 54% off. But this deal is only available today, May 14, while supplies last.

Though this is an older model, the Fire TV Stick 4K on offer at Woot is still feature-packed. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so finding the content you want to watch is fast and simple -- and the TV controls make it easy to adjust the volume as well. And you can also use compatible devices like the Echo or Dot for even greater convenience, giving you the ability to launch apps, control video playback and more, completely hands-free. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus and Dolby Atmos, providing you with everything you need for solid picture and sound quality at home. It boasts an impressive game selection as well.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Note that you will need a 4K TV in order to stream in 4K, but this streamer does work with non-4K TVs, too (though it will only stream at the highest possible resolution your screen offers). At this price, this deal is hard to pass up.

And if you do choose to spring for a new TV, we have plenty of 4K TV deals to help you save some money, including deals on budget TVs.

Read more: Best 4K TV for 2024