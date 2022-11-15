Black Friday Deals Questions for Musk Best Amazon Deals Black Friday Scams Yellowstone Season 5 'Wakanda Forever' Post-Credits Scene Streaming Service Deals New Phones: Night Photos
Get up to $600 Off Nebula Laser Projectors With Early Black Friday Deals at Amazon

Shake up the way you entertain with this 1-day sale on select Nebula projectors, with prices starting as low as $376.
Three Anker Nebula projectors are displayed against a pink background.
Projectors have been growing in popularity in recent years, especially with the rise of streaming services. High quality options come with a premium price tag more often than not, but with Black Friday on the way, we've found some discounts worth checking out.

Nebula has an entire lineup of premium portable projectors with a variety of features, and right now Amazon has select Nebula models discounted by up to $600 as part of its early Black Friday deals. No matter where you plan on getting together with friends and family this holiday season, a Nebula projector can help you keep the whole family entertained -- but these offers expire tonight.

If you want a stellar projector that can provide up to a 150-inch image size, the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K Projector may be worth the splurge. It's $600 off right now, bringing the price to just $1,600. This 2,400-lumen powerhouse automatically analyzes your space and fits the projection screen to size without any furniture or other decor getting in the way. It features Android TV 10, has powerful dual 10-watt speakers and 5-watt tweeters, is bright enough to view during the day, delivers 4K images and has immersive Dolby audio that you can use indoors or outside. 

And for the avid cinephile looking to save a few bucks, you might enjoy the Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K, which has 1,500 lumens of brightness, 360-degree audio and still delivers up to a 150-inch image size. While the image isn't quite as bright and you won't have the auto-adjusting set up of the aforementioned model, this projector does have a built-in digital zoom you can access from the remote for easy adjustments. It's marked down to just $1,100 right now, saving you $500 off the list price.

And for those looking for the most budget-friendly option, consider the Anker Nebula Capsule Max. The pint-sized projector is ultra-portable, letting you take your entertainment with you anywhere. It's rechargeable, with a battery that delivers up to four hours of playback at a time. At 200-lumens, this projector is best enjoyed in low-light environments, but it does have an 8-watt speaker, 720p resolution and reaches a max screen size of 100 inches. It's on sale for $376 right now -- a savings of $94. 

Looking for other options? Be sure to shop the entire sale selection of Nebula projector models available at Amazon, and keep checking all the Black Friday deals rolling out at Walmart, Target, Best Buy and other retailers. 

