Get This $700 LG Soundbar and Subwoofer for Just $350 Today

Soundbars are a great way to improve the sound of your TV without spending a lot of money. Most are pretty affordable and provide better sound than most TVs, which means you can get a cinematic experience at home.

Best Buy has slashed the price of the in half, meaning you'll pay just $350 if you buy today. This offer includes a front soundbar, a subwoofer and a rear speaker kit to allow for truly immersive audio at home, but the deal expires tonight.

This set features Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and Meridian Horizon audio, as well as upward-firing height channels, which provide a powerful sound can fill the room. The subwoofer and rear speakers pair wirelessly with the soundbar, saving you any installation hassles like you might experience with a full surround-sound system setup.

The high-res audio (24bit/96kHz) provides a noticeable leap in quality over CDs, making this a great system to stream your music on as well. And with Bluetooth technology, you can easily pair your phone or tablet with your soundbar as well, making it super easy to blast your favorite tunes.

Plus, this bar features HDMI HDMI Passthrough, which supports Dolby Vision, 4K resolution and HDR10, meaning you can connect your favorite streaming device, 4K Blu-ray player or gaming console to your sound bar with an HDMI cable and keep the same picture and audio quality.

One drawback of this system is that this particular soundbar does not come with any voice assistance, so if you want hands-free control, you might want to check out a different soundbar. However, if you're wanting an instant upgrade to your TV's sound, this is a solid deal. And if this system isn't quite right for you, be sure to check out our roundup of other soundbar deals happening now.