Get the New LG OLED C3 for an All-Time Low of Just $1,497 Right Now (Save $403)

Are you ready to upgrade to a top-notch OLED screen, but don't want to pay a premium? Right now you can snag the 55-inch model of the new LG C3 OLED 4K smart TV for just $1,497 at Amazon -- that's a $403 discount and the lowest price we've seen on this updated version of our favorite high-end TV. Amazon also has other sizes on sale. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

If you're looking for the best image quality around, you're going to want to invest in a TV with an OLED screen that can offer higher contrast than other types of TVs. The 2023 LG C3 is already more affordable than some of the competition, and this deal makes it even more appealing to budget-conscious buyers. It's packed with features, too, like Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos -- aling with a Filmmaker Mode -- for an immersive cinematic experience at home.

It also has a Game Optimizer so you can quickly adjust settings, check the refresh rate and more, along with G-Sync and FreeSync, which makes this a great option for gamers. Plus, it has four HDMI inputs, three USB ports and more, allowing you to connect consoles and other devices you need to access with ease.

The magic remote has a button to speak and search for what you want to watch and the TV itself has microphones for truly hands-free voice control. It even has a customizable screen saver that can display a clock or art to blend in with your walls when you're not watching anything.

You can find similar deals on this TV from Best Buy and directly from LG. And if you're not sold on this model or want to see some non-OLED options, be sure to check out our roundup of the best TV deals currently available.