Get Off the Grid With Up to Half Off Anker Portable Power Stations This Black Friday

Whether you want backup power around the home during inclement weather and power outages, or you want a way to keep your essentials powered while traveling and off the grid, having a portable power station can give you more flexibility when it comes to staying connected. These units can carry a hefty price tag, but with just two days to go until Black Friday officially arrives, spectacular savings are up for grabs. From items under $25 to bargains on big-ticket items like laptops and mattresses, plenty of retailers are offering big savings, including Amazon. The company has slashed prices by up to 50% on select portable power stations from Anker, making it a great time to invest in one for yourself.

If you're looking for a powerful bundle to keep you charged wherever you go and has a wattage of 1,500 -- which is enough to power small appliances like electric grills -- check out the the Anker Solix F1200 Powerhouse 757. It can charge up to 13 devices simultaneously, and this power station comes with a 100-watt solar panel for just $1,000. That's a $600 savings on its list price. For those that don't necessarily need the solar panel, you can get the same generator by itself. It's discounted by 50% right now, bringing the price to just $700.

And for even more power, Anker's Solix F2000 is also available at a deep discount right now. With an output wattage of 2,400 watts, the Powerhouse 767 power station is powerful enough to charge an average phone over 130 times or run an electric grill for nearly two hours. And like the bundle above, this power station comes with a 100-watt solar panel -- all for $600 less than its list price, meaning you can grab one for just $1,599 right now.

There are plenty of other options available with various capacities and features, with prices starting at just $350 on power stations. You'll also find power banks to help charge smaller devices and solar panel deals if you already have a portable power station and just need a panel to pair with it. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find the right fit for your needs.