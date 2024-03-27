X
Get Lifetime Access to Microsoft Office on Your PC or Mac for Just $30

Add Microsoft's productivity apps to your computer without paying a monthly fee.

Microsoft Office is probably one of the most well-known productivity suites out there, so it certainly makes sense that Microsoft turned it into a subscription service. However, getting hit with a fee of $7 every month doesn't suit everyone's needs or budget. In that case, buying an older version of the software can be a way to get around the problem, especially if this is something you use regularly. Right now, you can grab a Microsoft Office 2019 license for just $30 and avoid paying the monthly subscription fee altogether. That's a huge saving on the usual $229 price, so this deal from StackSocial is well worth grabbing. 

There are two versions of Office here. Mac users will get the Home and Business suite of apps, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams Classic and OneNote, while Windows users will get the Professional Plus version with additional apps like Publisher and Access. Just note that you won't get Microsoft Teams on the Windows version.

This isn't the latest version of Office, but compared to signing up for the Microsoft 365 subscription suite, which costs $7 a month or $70 a year for individuals, StackSocial's offer is a great deal. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office out there that you can use, but it lacks several features, so this may be a better option. Apple users should note that Outlook is now available as a free app for the Mac

Some important things to note: You'll get a one-time use code for a single computer, which means you won't be able to download these apps on multiple devices. And that means that if you upgrade to a new computer or your current one dies, you likely won't be able to transfer the suite. These licenses also lack some of the added conveniences you'll get with a 365 subscription, including OneDrive cloud storage and cloud-based AI features, including Microsoft Copilot. Additionally, these apps should work for as long as your computer does, but the Mac license has reached the end of its lifecycle, which means Microsoft's support for this version of Office has ended. Windows users will have extended support through Oct. 14, 2025. There is also a risk that Microsoft could terminate the license at any time, but we've been running other versions of Office from StackSocial since early 2022 and have yet to encounter a problem.

Now that you have some sweet new software, you might need a computer to go with it. Be sure to check out our regularly updated list of the best laptop deals to make sure you don't overpay.

