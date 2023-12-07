Get a Discounted Roborock Robot Vacuum and Take Cleaning Your Floors Off Your To-Do List
These holiday deals on Roborock cleaners make this a great time to snag a new robot vacuum at a great price.
With busy schedules making it hard to get everything done, investing in a robot vacuum can help take some of the workload off your plate. These nifty cleaners can vacuum your floors for you, helping you keep your place tidy and freeing up more of your time to focus on the things that matter. With holiday sales in full swing, now is the perfect time to treat yourself so you'll never have to pick up that boring old vacuum again. Amazon has slashed prices on Roborock robot vacuums by up to 45% right now, with a wide variety of options available for almost every budget to ensure everyone can score a robot vacuum this year.
As you might expect some of the biggest discounts come on some of Roborock's high-end models, including the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra. Ignoring the somewhat extra name for a moment, this vacuum really is an impressive bit of kit. It empties itself of rubbish and can automatically refill its mop as well. All of that would normally cost around $1,600, but it's yours right now for just $1,200.
At the other end of the spectrum, we have the Roborock Q5, a robot vacuum that can run for 180 minutes per charge and is now 40% off, bringing the price down to just $260. You still get plenty of features including multilevel mapping and lidar navigation despite that relatively low price.
Plenty of other offers are available, so be sure to check out the entire sale selection at Amazon to find the right vacuum for your home or holiday gift for a loved one. If you're not in the market for a new robot vacuum, other deals can be found on smart home devices that can simplify your routine.
