Get 2 Months of Access to Paramount Plus, Showtime and More for $1 Each

Amazon Prime Day won't officially begin until July 12, but you can cash in on big savings sooner. Many early Prime Day deals are already available, and those deals aren't all on tech like computers, robot vacuums and smartwatches.

Prime members can snag amazing deals on subscription streaming services though Prime Video. Channels like Starz, Showtime, Paramount Plus and many others are marked down to just . And members can save up to 50% on films and shows, making it a great time to add to a digital library.

If you're not familiar with Amazon Prime Video, it's Amazon's streaming service, and you can add on extra channels or streaming services for a small extra fee, then access them through Prime Video. This means you'll have to download fewer apps, and right now, you can save a ton of money, too.

Streaming services including Paramount Plus, Starz, Discovery Plus, Showtime, AMC Plus, PBS, BET Plus, Hallmark and a handful of others are offering Prime members subscriptions for just 99 cents a month for the first two months of service. After the initial deal, you will be billed at regular price for each subscription unless you cancel. However, you can cancel anytime and the process is simple.

You can also find a ton of great deals on movie rentals or discounted digital copies of your favorites. If you're looking for your next series to binge or want to save money on a classic you love, check out all the entertainment deals available on Prime Video.