Flat Screen TV Sale at Best Buy Knocks Up to $700 Off Top-Rated Models

There's a pretty huge market for TVs at the moment, so you've got tons of options to choose from -- whether you're looking for a small screen for your bedroom or a massive 85-inch screen for your entertainment center. And with so many different options out there, that also means that there are plenty of great deals to take advantage of. Best Buy is offering some of the best deals out there at the moment, and you can save up to $700 on tons of top-rated models at its ongoing sale, including some of our absolute favorite TVs on the market right now. There's no set expiration for this sale, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are over 500 different models to choose from at this sale, so no matter what size or specs you're looking for, you're sure to find a great TV at a solid price right now. The TCL 6-Series is our overall favorite model on the market right now and features a stunning 4K ultra HD QLED display, support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and comes with Google Chromecast built in. We technically prefer the Roku model, but this is a solid bargain at $700, $300 off the usual price. Or, if you're looking to take advantage of this sale to get your hands on a massive, high-end model for less, you can snag this -- which we named the best high-end non-OLED TV for 2023 -- for $2,800, saving you $500 compared with the usual price. There are also plenty of more budget-friendly models on sale, like this , which you can grab for just $200, $90 off the usual price. It has a 4K ultra HD display, support for HDR10 and Dolby Audio, and uses Roku's convenient smart TV operating system.

There are plenty more discounted models to choose from, and for more bargains, you can check out our full roundup of all the best TV deals available now.