Early Prime Day Deal Offers Discounts On Cync Smart Home Tech

Upgrading your home with smart home devices can make the day to day stuff around the house much easier, but that convenience often comes with a hefty price tag. However, if you can find deals on smart home devices, it's worth the investment. We expect plenty of markdowns during Prime Day, which kicks off officially July 11. But Prime members looking to upgrade don't have to wait -- there are plenty of early Prime Day deals already available. You can stock up on Cync smart lights, light strips, switches, plugs and even thermostats at deep discounts right now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

You can grab a 2-pack of Cync full color A19 smart bulbs for $19 right now, which saves you 24% on the usual list price. You can also grab a full color indoor floodlight for $18 -- a 34% discount. And there are several switch options worth checking out, including this dimmer light switch and motion sensor option for $20, saving you 50%. It does require a neutral wire, but if you don't have one or don't need a dimmer switch, you can also save 35% on this paddle style light switch, bringing the price to $29.

And if you're looking for outdoor options to add color that will sync with the music, you can save 30% off the full color outdoor Dynamic Effects smart light strips, bringing the 16-foot version down to $126 and and the 32-foot version down to $196, saving you $54 and $84 respectively.

Smart plugs are a great way to give some brains to your non-smart devices and this particular plug is weather resistant for outdoor use and has dual outlets that you can control individually (and set schedules for from the app). It's discounted by 58% for Prime members, bringing the price down from $30 to $13.

And if you're planning on keeping all of your smart home devices within the same family, the Cync smart thermostat is marked down by 55% right now, meaning Prime members will pay just $54 right now (save $66). It will let you change the temperature from the couch, your bed or even while you're away. Be sure to shop the entire sale selection to find even more options.