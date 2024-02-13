Early Presidents Day Sale Takes Up to 60% Off Amazon Devices

Amazon makes some of the best smart home gear, including smart speakers, home security cameras and more. Its range of tablets is also strong, especially for those who don't want or need to spend the money on an iPad or something similar. And now a ton of its best hardware is available with deep discounts of up to 60% for a limited time in an early Presidents Day sale.

These deals are all limited in time, which means that placing an order as soon as possible is probably the way to go if you want to be absolutely sure that you won't wind up paying more than you need to.

With so many deals available it's difficult to know where to start, but the biggest saving is on the Eero Pro 6 mesh router system. You'll get three access points for just $240, a huge 60% saving over the usual $605 asking price.

Looking for a smart speaker that just so happens to have a display attached? Amazon's Echo Show devices are available with up to 40% off, while Echo speakers and accessories are also available with up to 40% off for the time being. Those with kids should also absolutely check out Amazon's devices aimed squarely at children with discounts of up to 40% currently available.

With there being no indication of when these deals will end be sure to check out our collection of the best smart home deals, tablet deals and indeed all of our current deals should you miss out.