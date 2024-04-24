Ditch the Dead Spots and Save Hundreds Off High-Speed TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Systems

Dealing with a bad home Wi-Fi network can really make things difficult, especially if your home is full of people streaming content, using smart appliances and generally living their lives online. Wi-Fi 7 routers are where it's at if you want to give yourself the best experience, and TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 routers were among the first to be announced. The company's Deco BE85 range of routers is currently part of an Amazon sale that can save you hundreds with prices starting from just $500 for the system with a single router. Those with larger homes will want to look at the system with two access points, now available for just $900, which is a $100 saving over the original asking price. The best of the best gets you three access points and will set you back $1,300 -- a $200 saving.

Whether you choose a two- or three-device setup, you'll be getting a whole-home mesh system that promises to blanket the area with reliable and fast internet connectivity. The system offers tri-band connectivity and superfast speeds of 11,520Mbps on 6GHz band, 8640Mbps on the 5GHz band and 1376Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. That's more than enough to stream 4K videos from your favorite services to multiple devices around the home.

With smart homes becoming more and more the norm, people often have a lot more devices connected to their Wi-Fi network than they might think. These systems support more than 200 devices at any given time and can cover homes of up to 9,600 square feet with two access points and even more if you choose the one with three. Despite that, the whole system is quick and easy to set up in minutes, and can be managed using just a smartphone.

These deals are a great option for people who need the best of the best, but not everyone will need such a capable Wi-Fi setup. For you, we have a list of the best Wi-Fi router deals that we constantly update to make sure you're getting the best possible deal, no matter your needs.