Day 2 of Walmart's Super Spring Savings Week Features a Ton of Great Deals
Walmart is competing with Amazon's Big Spring Sale, bringing massive savings to TVs, monitors, small kitchen appliances, cookware and much more.
It's Day 2 of Walmart's Super Spring Savings week, and the retailer has plenty of amazing finds to help it compete with Amazon's Big Spring Sale. Stock up on your must-haves for this season with deals that can keep more cash in your pocket. There are markdowns across hundreds of items, including tech and home goods, making it a great time for bargain hunters to cash in on big savings.
With discounts on tablets, TVs, headphones, small kitchen appliances and much more, you're sure to find something you love at a great price. We've gone through the sale and have gathered some of the top deals, highlighting them below. However, there are many other great finds, so be sure to take a look at the entire sale selection for even more bargains worth scooping up.
Hitting a new all-time low, the second-gen AirPods Pro offer excellent sound, noise canceling, USB-C charging and a MagSafe case. These are among the best wireless earbuds you can get.
If you're looking for a basic TV with some convenience, this smart TV may be the ticket. It has a 65-inch screen with 4K resolution -- including upscaling for non-4K content, as well as Object Tracking Sound Lite for dynamic sound and Motion Xcelerator to decrease blur.
The Ninja Creami may have made waves on TikTok, but now it's become a solid kitchen staple to help you make ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more right at home. It's great for anyone who wants to customize flavors or have low-fat or dairy-free options in a pinch.
More Super Spring Savings Week deals:
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor: $300 (save $100)
- Bissell Little Green Pro portable carpet cleaner: $119 (save $34)
- Carote 21-piece nonstick induction cookware set: $120 (save $180)
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum cleaner: $320 (save $100)
- Gocio 500W 26-inch 21-speed folding electric bike: $479 (save $1,121)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch): $49 (save $21)
- Devoko 5-piece outdoor wicker patio sectional and table: $330 (save $170)
- iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Pro self-empty robot vacuum: $159 (save $240)
- Fitbit Sense 2 smart watch fitness tracker: $239 (save $61)
- Braun Series 7 Flex electric razor: $150 (save $50)
- Hart 20-volt 3-piece combo tool kit: $149 (save $49)
Looking for more deals? We've found more tech savings on laptops, TVs, phones, tablets, earbuds and headphones and more happening now. Also, while it's not part of the spring sale, Walmart has a great deal on the newly cheaper Meta Quest 2 VR headset -- buy the Quest 2 for just $199 and you get $50 of Quest store credit to start your VR gaming collection.
