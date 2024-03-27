Chill Out or Dance Anywhere With Big Savings on a Portable Speaker

The weather is warming, and plenty of people are planning cookouts, pool parties and other events with friends and family. Having a portable Bluetooth speaker on hand can instantly transform any occasion, and if you've been hoping to snag a solid sound solution at a decent price, don't miss this deal at Amazon. Right now, the retailer has slashed prices on a variety of JBL portable Bluetooth speakers by up to 34%, making it a great time to grab one.

One of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Charge 5, is on sale for just $130, down from $180. It has an impressive sound for its size and its IP67 rated water- and dust-proof. It also has a USB charging port if your device needs a boost in power partway through your shindig. It offers up to 20 hours of playback as well, making this an exceptional option for on-the-go listening.

For a more substantial speaker option, the JBL Xtreme 3 is also marked down right now. It's one of our favorite wireless Bluetooth boom boxes, equipped with four drivers, two bass radiators and a battery life of up to 15 hours per charge. Plus, it's IP67 water- and dust-proof and even has a built-in carrying strap for easy transport. You can score one for $250 right now -- that's a $130 discount on its list price.

Looking for even smaller options? Check out all of our favorite mini Bluetooth speakers. Or for those of you who prefer to listen to your own music, podcasts or audiobooks without eavesdroppers, we have plenty of earbuds and headphones deals as well.