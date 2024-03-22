Buy One Samsung TV, Get Another Free With This Incredible Spring Sale Deal

Samsung just dropped its new lineup of 2024 TVs and if you have been considering upgrading your setup, you won't want to miss this Big Spring Sale deal. Right now when you order one of Samsung's 2024 TVs from Amazon or Best Buy, you'll score a bonus 65-inch TV for free. Both QLED and OLED displays are available for purchase, with prices starting at just $998. This offer won't last long, so definitely make your selection soon if you want to cash in on this incredible offer.

This is the perfect deal for those wanting to grab a TV for the main living area and also upgrade the TV in their bedroom or den. One of the highlights of this new collection is the Samsung S95C OLED model. Not only does it deliver stunning picture quality, but it also has an impressive anti-glare display to reduce everyday reflections in bright spaces. The 55-inch is down to $2,598 right now. But there are plenty of options available in a wide variety of styles and sizes, including 8K models, so don't miss out.

It's also worth noting that My Best Buy Plus or Total members will save an extra $100 on this deal at Best Buy.

