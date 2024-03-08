X
Buy Eero 6 Plus Mesh Routers Today and Bag a Free $75 Best Buy Gift Card

If you shop at Best Buy a lot, that's as good as getting $75 off.

If you're in the market for a new mesh Wi-Fi system the Eero 6 Plus is a solid option, especially if you're looking for a system that offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It's available in various configurations for different home sizes, and right now you can score a neat freebie when you buy the three-pack at Best Buy. Order your Eero kit there today and you'll get $75 back in the form of a Best Buy gift card. If you regularly shop at Best Buy that's as good as a $75 direct discount as the credit can be spent on basically anything Best Buy sells.

This Eero 6 Plus system can bathe homes of up to 4,500 square feet with fast and reliable internet connectivity via its dual-band technology and traffic management features. The routers also include gigabit Ethernet connections and the whole thing can also be controlled using Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. As well as being feature-packed, Eero's routers themselves are small and unobtrusive which makes them perfect for people who don't want a box covered in antennae uglying up their living room.

If you're looking for a different system or prefer a direct discount you can check out our list of the best mesh router deals to get all the best prices available today.

