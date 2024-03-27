Budget Big Screen Deal: This 65-Inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV Is Just $348 Today
Our favorite budget TV is even more affordable with this limited-time Walmart sale.
With a huge 65-inch 4K HDR display and all of the wired and wireless connectivity you are ever likely to need, this Vizio V-Series TV is now available at a price that you can't afford to ignore. It has built-in apps for streaming content from your favorite providers and a special mode for playing games while the included voice remote means that you can just bark orders at your TV instead of picking up the remote.
We don't know how long this special $348 price is going to last, so act now to avoid disappointment later.
When it comes to picking the best TV for your home, you'll want a screen size that's right for you along with the features and connectivity you need. But finding a model that checks all the boxes without breaking the bank isn't always easy. Thankfully, this 65-inch Vizio V-Series TV has everything you're likely to need at a price you can afford. It's just $348 right now, a huge $180 off the original price.
In our budget TV testing, the 4K Vizio V-Series was a clear front-runner, especially when it came to picture quality in side-by-side comparisons. It also has support for Dolby Vision and the V-Gaming Engine for a smoother gaming experience. Another great inclusion for this price range is Wi-Fi 6E.
The main downside to the V-Series is the smart platform it runs, Vizio SmartCast. It lets you access all the streaming apps you'd expect, and it has voice control, but using it can feel a little clunky and it's plastered with ads for services like Tubi and Kidoodle TV. Thankfully, there are three HDMI ports on the back for hooking up other streaming devices, so you can add a Roku or Amazon streaming stick and solve that problem inexpensively. The TV also supports Chromecast and AirPlay so you can mirror your phone easily, too.
We're big fans of this TV and this price makes it one of the best cheap TV deals around right now, especially if you have the space for a massive 65-inch model. Just be sure to order yours before this deal comes to a close.
