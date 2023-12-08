X
Block Out the Noise With $10 Off Curvd Earplugs

Whether you're blocking out a partner's snoring or a worksite, these earplugs are a bargain today.

Oliver Haslam Writer
Curvd earplugs
A good pair of earplugs can make the difference between getting a good night's sleep or spending the day wishing that you had. They can also help protect your hearing later in life if you spend your days in noisy environments for work, while they can be a huge benefit if you're someone who spends time at music events and finds them to be just too loud. Whatever the reason you need them, this Curved earplug deal isn't one that you're going to want to miss.

Right now Curvd is offering its earplugs with a $10 discount, bringing them all the way down to just $19.95 per pair. You still get to choose from a range of colors to suit your look, and Prime subscribers can get the same $10 discount on Amazon, too.

Curvd's earplugs are reusable so you're going to get value for your money, and they're sustainable thanks to their eco-friendly status and recyclable materials. Their construction is ultra-soft so they won't irritate your ears and they're easy to clean so you won't mind wearing them again and again. The added wingtip also ensures that they stay where you put them, unlike normal earplugs that can move around during wear.

Looking for something that blocks out noise but also plays music? Our collection of the best earbuds and headphone deals includes plenty that will keep outside noise to a minimum but you probably won't want to try sleeping in them. You're going to want some new Curvd earplugs for that.

