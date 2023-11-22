Big Discount on PS5 Compatible WD Black 4TB SSD This Black Friday Week

With video games being a hot product this Black Friday, let's not forget how much space games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 take up on your PS5 (235 GBs!). For gamers looking to have a wide library of titles on their PS5 without having to delete games just to download new ones, an SSD upgrade is a must.

Luckily, there's a deal on the WD_Black SN850X 4TB NVMe SSD. The deal is available on Amazon, Best Buy, and the WD store for $230. It's a savings of $60. Based on our research, the price of the 4TB SN850X doesn't go lower than this. Or, at least it hasn't yet. Do note, that it's recommended to install a heatsink to help dissipate some heat when used on a PS5. Luckily heatsinks, like this one by QIVYNSRY are cheap, only coming in at $9.

Being able to add a whole lot of storage to your PS5 is excellent, though not cheap. Any savings you can get on Black Friday is a good saving, and if you haven't bought the console to go with the memory yet, check out our PS5 Black Friday deals as well.