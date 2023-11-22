Big Discount on PS5 Compatible WD Black 4TB SSD This Black Friday Week
Supercharge your PS5 storage with this fast SSD at a low, low price
With video games being a hot product this Black Friday, let's not forget how much space games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 take up on your PS5 (235 GBs!). For gamers looking to have a wide library of titles on their PS5 without having to delete games just to download new ones, an SSD upgrade is a must.
Luckily, there's a deal on the WD_Black SN850X 4TB NVMe SSD. The deal is available on Amazon, Best Buy, and the WD store for $230. It's a savings of $60. Based on our research, the price of the 4TB SN850X doesn't go lower than this. Or, at least it hasn't yet. Do note, that it's recommended to install a heatsink to help dissipate some heat when used on a PS5. Luckily heatsinks, like this one by QIVYNSRY are cheap, only coming in at $9.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
Being able to add a whole lot of storage to your PS5 is excellent, though not cheap. Any savings you can get on Black Friday is a good saving, and if you haven't bought the console to go with the memory yet, check out our PS5 Black Friday deals as well.
