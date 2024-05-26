Best Memorial Day Home Security Sales: Upgrades on Doorbell Cams and Locks for Less

CNET

Home security devices can give you peace of mind while you're away from home, but they can be costly. Thankfully, many of the most popular security devices are on sale now for Memorial Day. We found the best deals on smart locks, cameras, doorbells and more so you can feel safe knowing you have some control of the safety of your home, even when you're away.

We keep our list current with the latest sales for Memorial Day, where you can save 30% to 50% off excellent home security technology from our top-recommended brands. Before you buy, make sure the discounted product is compatible with your current smart home setup (such as a preference for Google Home or Apple's HomeKit) and your overall privacy goals. You'll also want a strong home router for connecting any outdoor cams.

For more, check out our tested lists of the best home security systems for renters, best value video doorbells and best smart locks in 2024.

Best Memorial Day home security cam deals

Blink/CNET Blink Outdoor 4 Cam: $60 Save $40 The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of our favorite all-purpose outdoor cameras. It offers an easy app for controls, AA lithium batteries rated for two years of work and a hub for local storage is included. Blink subscription fees for advanced object detection and storage are lower than most at around $3 per month, too. Keep in mind that, like Ring, this is an Alexa-only cam. $60 at Amazon

Blink/CNET Blink Mini 2: $30 Save $10 The affordable Blink Mini 2 is even more affordable with this deal, and the little cam comes packed with features like a mini spotlight, two-way audio, night vision and motion detection. It's an ideal cam for a more limited space, and with an outdoor cable you can mount it outside as well. $30 at Amazon

Ring/CNET Ring Stick Up Cam Battery: $70 Save $30 Ring's Stick Up Cam Battery version is one of our favorite picks for a versatile shelf cam that you can pick up to watch the kids or pets wherever they are, inside or out (it also has a mounting option). Ring offers highly customizable motion detection along with two-way audio and night vision. As an Amazon brand, it's an excellent fit for Alexa, too. $70 at Target $70 at Crutchfield

Eufy/CNET Eufy EufyCam 2C Pro: $90 Save $60 While it's a little more expensive than budget cams, this EufyCam is 40% off with an unprecedented opportunity to get rare features like Apple Home compatibility and object recognition with no additional fee. It also offers a 2K resolution and IP67 weatherproof rating, as well as night vision. You don't usually see a high-end outdoor cam at this price, but keep in mind, if you want video storage, you'll need to buy a Eufy hub and microSD card. Or you could choose this two-cam Eufy package that comes with a hub and is $110 off thanks to a similar deal. $90 at Amazon

Ring/CNET Ring Video Doorbell: $60 Save $40 Ring's HD video doorbell may not be quite as advanced as its latest Pro model, but this battery doorbell still does a great job of surveying the porch -- without quite as many settings to muddle through. At this hefty discount it's one of the most affordable, quality doorbells currently available for those who prefer to save. Important extras like two-way audio and night vision are included, but video storage will cost extra. $60 at Amazon

Petcube/CNET Petcubes Bites 2 Pet Camera: $169 Save $80 Pet cameras can watch out for intruders, but their primary focus is the Fidos and Felixes in our homes. They can be expensive purchases, but this sale cuts the price by nearly a third. This HD camera has Alexa built in and can provide motion and audio alerts, along with night vision. It even has one of those little treat dispensers to interact with your pet -- just don't overfeed them when you're away. $169 at Amazon

Best Memorial Day home security bundle deals



TP-Link/CNET TP-Link Tapo 2K outdoor wireless cameras (2-pack): $120 Save $80 TP-Link's affordable Tapo system includes two 2K-resolution cams and a connection hub, ideal for a front-and-back camera setup at your home. The cameras are weatherproofed, come with 49-foot night vision, and allow you to set activity zones for identifying people, pets and vehicles. They're all-purpose outdoor security cams that can fill many roles, although you may want to grab a microSD card if you don't plan on using the Tapo subscription service. $120 at TP-Link

Ring/CNET Ring Doorbell and 5-piece security system: $230 Save $90 Ring is one of our top picks for easy DIY installation if you want a speedy system equipped with door and window sensors. The five-piece model is a perfect starting point, and this bundle throws in the Ring video doorbell for front door protection as well. A Ring subscription (starting at $5) is a very good idea, but it's still an excellent choice for a discounted starter kit. $230 at Amazon

Ecobee/CNET Ecobee Total Security and Savings bundle: $370 Save $120 If you're a fan of Ecobee (its products work reliable with Apple HomeKit, Alexa and more) you can deck your home out in Ecobee security and a smart thermostat with this deal. Save on a start sensor pack, an Ecobee video doorbell and the Thermostat Premium. That's a good combo if you've experimented with Ecobee products before and are ready to jump into a whole smart home setup. Note that the doorbell is wired in this pack. $370 at Amazon

Simplisafe/CNET SimpliSafe 9-piece Whole Home Security System: $240 Save $160 Finding a large home security system can feel frustrating if you don't want to spend hundreds of dollars and risk getting locked into a contract. Using this hefty discount, this SimpliSafe system is available for less than $300 -- and while a monitoring subscription is available, you can choose to self-monitor and waive the monthly fees. Included in this kit is a base station, keypad, pack of entry sensors, motion sensor, key fob, siren and smoke detector. That makes it an effective DIY way to outfit a new home or apartment that's never had security tech before. $240 at Best Buy

Eufy/CNET EufyCam S330 4-Cam Kit: $690 Save $380 Eufy is doing a sitewide sale to celebrate both its anniversary and Memorial Day, with major deals off its camera bundles, all the way up to several hundred dollars off a camera three- or four-pack. We Eufy cameras fori ts free object recognition and on-board storage so you can skip the subscription if you want. Eufy cams tend to be compact with high resolutions, too -- but you'll need to act fast before these sell out. This solar powered set incudes four eufyCam 3 and a 1 TB harddrive. Note that the $380 discount is available with code WS24T88731TBSP, which will be automatically applied when you add it to your cart. $690 at Eufy

Best Memorial Day smart lock deals



Aqara/CNET Aqara Smart Lock U100: $190 Save $35 Aqara's U100 smart lock is one of the best locks we've reviewed, and you can find it on sale with this discount that drops it below $200. Considering the lock offers every type of control from fingerprints and codes to digital passes (and a hefty deadbolt replacement), that's a good deal. It's even better if you're an Apple user, since Aqara works natively with Apple HomeKit. Add a hub and you can get Matter support along with Google Assistant and Alexa. $190 at Best Buy

August Home/CNET August Home Smart Lock (4th-gen): $134 Save $100 August's durable smart construction often comes with a price to match, but this deal lets you get a fourth-generation August smart lock on more affordable terms. The Wi-Fi smart lock fits onto your existing deadbolt, providing it with app management including the ability to share digital keys. You can also set schedules or make sure the door automatically locks after a certain period of time. The lock also has excellent compatibility, working with platforms including Alexa, HomeKit, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. $134 at Amazon

Best Memorial Day deals on smart home tech

Amazon/CNET Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd-gen): $95 Save $55 An Echo Show pairs well with any compatible security camera or video doorbell (Blink, Ring, Arlo, Google Nest, etc.), showing you a live view via a quick Alexa voice command, and letting you talk through devices without using the app. This is the most affordable we've seen the excellent Echo Show 8 with a 33% discount. You can also use that screen for video chats, YouTube videos, Amazon Prime shows, looking up recipes, catching the news and much more. $95 at Amazon

Emdak/CNET Emdmak Doorstop Alarm (2-pack): $12 Save $6 If you're looking for simpler security tech, these little doorstops sound an alarm when they're activated. That's it -- they just help you know when a door has been opened. Sometimes that's all you need, and at under $15 this pair is currently a very good deal. $12 at Amazon

Best Memorial Day sale security platform pick



Cove/CNET Cove Security Systems 70% off Cove packages Cove's offers DIY security systems with an onsite kit builder to quickly customize your home security sensors, leak detectors, cameras and other important add-ons. Cove is a good pick for those who want a hybrid of traditional home security (subscriptions and professional monitoring are generally required with Cove) with the ease of DIY setup and no contracts. Sign up to get 70% off qualifying systems and Cove will throw in a free camera, too. See at Cove

