Best Dell Laptop Deals: Save $650 on XPS 15, $1,050 on Alienware x15

If you're looking for a new laptop, then you'll likely come across a few options from Dell no matter your budget or computing needs. Along with Lenovo and HP, Dell is one of the big three PC manufacturers and offers a wide selection of Windows-based laptops.

On Dell's sprawling website you'll see a constantly rotating selection of laptop sales. You can save on everything from low-end Inspiron laptops for basic use to high-end XPS laptops built for content creation and media editing. And gamers can find some deep discounts on Dell's own Alienware brand of gaming laptops that feature the latest AMD and Intel silicon and Nvidia RTX 30 series graphics.

I scoured and pages to find the best bargains, including big price breaks on a few of our favorite laptops. Tracking Dell's deals is a bit like trying to hit a moving target, however. The prices and discounts are valid at the time of this writing, and I'll update this story as sales expire and new deals begin.

When shopping for a laptop with a budget less than $1,000, the first items I look for are a modern CPU, at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB or more of solid-state storage. Many models at this price force you to make do with a previous-generation or underpowered processor, a meager 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD that you are sure to fill up fast. This Inspiron 16 5000 features a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch touch display features a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution and a tall 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen is roomy but not the brightest; it's rated for a mere 250 nits of brightness.

Dell/Screenshot by CNET This budget gaming laptop is based on Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics and AMD's awesome octa-core Ryzen 7 5800H processor. The 15.6-inch display features Full HD resolution and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. It borrows the Alienware Command Center from Dell's high-end Alienware line that lets you customize game and system settings. The only drawback to this budget gaming laptop is the display is rated for only 250 nits of brightness, which makes the G15 a better fit for gaming in a dark den or basement than a sundrenched room.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dell's 15-inch XPS laptop isn't necessarily geared toward gamers, but this configuration certainly can handle AAA titles with its 11th-gen Core i7-11800H CPU and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. You also get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD -- both sufficient. The OLED touchscreen has what Dell calls 3.5K resolution (3,456x2,160 pixels) in a 16:10 aspect ratio for more vertical space and less scrolling. It's rated for a bright 400 nits and should offer stellar contrast and vibrant colors.

Dell The big-screen XPS 17 is geared more toward creative work than 3D gaming with its huge display powered by a 12th-gen Core i5. You also get 16GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB SSD. The 17-inch display has a 1,920x1,200-pixel resolution with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio and is rated for an impressive 500 nits of brightness. It's rather compact for a 17-inch laptop, and boasts a machine-milled aluminum chassis and a black carbon fiber palm rest.

Sarah Tew/CNET The superthin and sleek x15 has replaced the m15 as the flagship 15-inch gaming laptop in Dell's Alienware lineup. The m15 looks overqualified to be a midrange laptop, particularly this model that's currently $550 off and one of the least expensive Alienware laptops you'll encounter. It features a six-core Core i5-11400H CPU and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, and the 15.6-inch display has Full HD resolution and a fairly fast 165Hz refresh rate. Although it's not the thinnest Alienware laptop, the m15 is still less than an inch thick, and Alienware's Cryo-Tech cooling system keeps thermals in check. Read our Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 review.