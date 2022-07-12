Best Dell Laptops for 2022: Top picks for all budgets and users

We've tested a lot of Dell laptops over the years and there's no doubt that its current crop is some of the best laptops it's ever made. Whether you're looking for a small, lightweight laptop, a stylish two-in-one, a budget-friendly model for creatives and creators or a powerful gaming laptop, there's something for everyone. Many of the best Dell laptops have features to improve remote or hybrid work or school such as improved webcams and microphones, better audio quality, longer battery lives and faster charging and the fastest Wi-Fi 6 wireless.

Like other PC makers such as HP, Lenovo, Acer and Asus, Dell is in the midst of updating the processors in its laptops and two-in-ones. That means Intel-based models are moving from 11th-gen to 12th-gen CPUs while AMD Ryzen systems are switching from 5000-series chips to 6000-series. If you're looking for laptop deals, look for older models of the best Dell laptops. However, we've seen big performance improvements with the new processors. An updated model might cost a little more but will add to the overall longevity.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Dell XPS 13 is a perennial favorite for its size, weight and performance and just overall good looks. In 2020, Dell made the laptop even smaller, while making the laptop screen larger and increasing performance for both CPU and graphics-intensive tasks. For 2022, it made the XPS 13 even smaller and lighter, kept its sub-$999 starting price the same and dropped in the latest 12th-gen Intel processors. While we haven't had a chance to test the new model yet, we expect it to be a strong Windows alternative to the M1 MacBook Air. Also, if you want to save money, the 2021 XPS 13 with 11th-gen Intel chips is available for less now.

Josh Goldman/CNET Dell's everyday Inspiron laptops are much closer in design and performance to its premium XPS models than they were in the past. Its Inspiron 14 2-in-1 starts at $650 but still features extras like a full-HD webcam with a privacy shutter, a fingerprint reader for secure sign-ins, an HDMI 1.4 output and a full-size SD card slot. It even has an aluminum exterior for a more polished appearance.

Josh Goldman/CNET The 16-inch display on the Inspiron 16 Plus is a great size since the laptop is barely bigger than a 15.6-inch model, but you get more room for work and a roomier keyboard and touchpad along with it. For this Inspiron, Dell packed in performance parts including Nvidia RTX discrete graphics (though it's nearly half the price if you go with Intel integrated graphics) and the display covers 100% sRGB color gamut, which is good enough if you're getting started with creating web content. Also, the laptop has a more premium fit and finish than we're used to seeing in the Inspiron line.

James Martin/CNET The XPS 17 combines the same slim, premium design of its 13-inch linemate but with increased performance possibilities. It can be configured with up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, 64GB of memory and a 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics chip. The best part: Dell trimmed up the chassis so much that you get a 17-inch display in a body that's the size of an older 15-inch laptop. You're getting a lot of power and a big screen in the smallest possible package. Dell XPS 17 review.