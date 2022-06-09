Dell's redesigned XPS 13 laptop is its thinnest, lightest ever, still starts at $1,000

Dell announced the latest version of its popular, premium XPS 13 laptop on Thursday. The PC maker reengineered the 13.4-inch laptop taking inspiration from mobile components and miniaturized the motherboard -- the smallest ever made for a Dell. This made it possible to get the laptop down to only 14 millimeters thick with a starting weight of only 2.6 pounds (1.2 kilograms).

The new XPS 13 follows the release of Dell's XPS 13 Plus with an even more premium, future-looking design featuring a seamless glass haptic touchpad and a backlit capacitive-touch function row. The XPS 13 is the standard version of the laptop and year after year has been one of CNET's top picks, especially for those looking for a Windows equivalent to Apple's MacBook Air.

Along with cutting down on size and weight, the smaller motherboard gave Dell room to improve the laptop's speaker design for louder sound and deeper bass. Unfortunately, miniaturization also means components including memory and storage as well as the battery are not user-replaceable. Display options will vary by region but the main display offered in the US is a 13.4-inch FHD-plus (1,920x1,200 pixels) touch display with 500-nit brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut.

Configuration options include:

12th-gen Intel Core i5-1230U or Core i7-1250U processors

8GB, 16GB or 32GB 8GB LPDDR5 5,200MHz POP dual-channel memory

256GB, 512GB or 1TB PCIe 4x2 SSD storage

Other features include a 720p webcam, an IR camera and a fingerprint reader in the power button for Windows Hello sign-in, two Thunderbolt 4 ports and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.2.

It has been a good week for fans of ultraportable laptops. On Monday, Apple announced its latest MacBook Air with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display and the company's new M2 chip. Microsoft followed on Tuesday by shipping its Surface Laptop Go 2, a lightweight 12.4-inch clamshell starting at $600. While the new Air comes with a new, higher price of $1,200, Dell's . All three arrive just in time for prime back-to-school shopping.

Along with the updated Dell XPS 13, the company also announced the upcoming XPS 13 2-in-1.