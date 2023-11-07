Early Black Friday Pricing Hits Peloton With All-Time Low Prices on Smart Exercise Bikes

Peloton might not be the cheapest exercise bikes around, but the brand remains a popular choice for many people. And with early Black Friday deals launching at multiple retailers, now is a great time to take the leap if you've been considering investing in a Peloton or snatching up Peloton accessories. Amazon has slashed prices on new Peloton Bike or Bike Plus models by up to $500 -- bringing both models to the lowest prices we've seen at Amazon. And accessories are up to 51% off right now.

Kicking things off, we have the bike that started it all. The Peloton Bike is now just $1,095, a price that saves you $350 off the usual going rate. You still get the same immersive 22-inch HD touchscreen and an updated seat post -- following a product recall earlier this year -- but you pay less than everyone else. All of the usual Peloton features are present and correct, including that front-facing camera, built-in microphone and a speaker system so you can hear exactly what your instructor is saying.

Want to go the whole hog? The Peloton Bike Plus is now just $1,995, which represents a $500 saving on the original price of almost $2,500. It features a larger 24-inch display that can rotate and a more powerful speaker system. That way you can use the same Peloton Bike Plus hardware to enjoy nonbike activities like yoga and meditation. The Peloton Bike Plus is also compatible with the Apple GymKit and the Apple Watch, which can pair to your Peloton for heart-rate monitoring integration. It's all very impressive, and right now it can be yours at a price that's hard to ignore.

If you're looking for accessories to add, you can score some for as little as $5. Peloton's premium foam yoga block is down to just $15 right now -- a 50% savings. Or snag a set of sweat-proof weights for the same price. You can also score a bike mat at a $30 discount right now, bringing the cost to just $45. And those wanting to invest in proper footwear for your Peloton can save 30% on both regular Peloton cycling shoes or Altos cycling shoes. There are even more accessories to choose from at Amazon, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection to complete your home gym.

We don't know how long these price cuts will stick around, so we suggest making your purchase sooner rather than later if you want to cash in on these early Amazon Black Friday deals.