X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Bag a Bargain Refurbished Amazon Fire TV and Upgrade Your Entertainment Today

Now's your chance to get a cheap refurbished Amazon Fire TV before the Black Friday frenzy begins.

profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
Amazon Fire TVs
Amazon/CNET

Picking up a new TV is the easiest way to upgrade your movie and TV show-watching experience, and it doesn't have to cost the world, either. Amazon's Fire TV range is already pretty competitive and stuffed with features -- and choosing a refurbished model makes them even cheaper. Right now, Amazon subsidiary Woot has a few for you to choose from at prices that you can't afford to ignore.

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

These Woot deals mean that you can pick up a refurbished Amazon Fire TV starting from just $150, but you'll need to be quick. Stocks are already starting to run dry and although Woot says the deals run through Nov. 15, we doubt they'll last that long. But remember, should you miss out there are sure to be some great TV deals available as part of this year's upcoming Black Friday shenanigans as well.

See at Amazon

Don't want to wait for Black Friday? The cheapest Amazon Fire TV Woot has today is the 43-inch 4K offering that can be yours for just $150 if you're quick. That TV is also available in 50- and 55-inch configurations if you have a little more space and want to get a bigger screen to fill it.

At the other end of the range is the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED offering that can be had in a 65-inch configuration for just $500. That TV offers picture-enhancing tech like HDR10, HDR10 Plus, Dolby Vision IQ and local dimming, while having more HDMI ports than you're going to know what to do with. Couple all of that with Alexa support and the Fire TV magic built in, and this is a $500 steal.

Again, just keep in mind that these prices aren't going to be here for long and that ordering soon is the best way to lock these discounts in before it's too late.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

CNET TV Coverage

TV Types

TV Sizes

Streaming & TV Accessories

TV Information