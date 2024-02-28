Apple's Latest iPad Air Is $150 Off Right Now at Amazon, Hitting Its Lowest Price Yet
You can score the M1-powered iPad Air and pay just $449 if you order soon.
The M1 iPad Air is one of the best tablets on the market right now, but its value proposition gets even better when you consider you can buy one today for just $449. The deal applies to both the space gray and purple models and prices are matched at Walmart. The bad news? We don't know how long this deal will last, and that means ordering now is the best way to make sure you lock in this special price before it's too late.
The Apple M1 iPad Air is currently the latest and greatest model in the lineup, and though there are rumors of an updated M2 iPad Air on the horizon, it hasn't arrived just yet. Regardless, the current model is still a great option, and right now you can pick one up for a price that's so good it's impossible to ignore with $150 off at Amazon and Walmart.
In terms of specifications, the iPad Air has plenty going for it. That all starts with the almost 11-inch Liquid Retina display and continues with support for Touch ID via the power button. The edge-to-edge display gives the iPad Air a thoroughly modern look and feel, as does the all-day battery life that ensures you won't be reaching for this tablet's USB-C charging cable all that often.
We have to talk about that M1 chip, too. It's super fast and will chew through games, apps and anything else you can throw at it, while support for the Apple Pencil makes this a go-to tablet for note-takers and artists alike.
We don't know for how long this deal is going to last, but it isn't every day you get to save $150 off an Apple tablet. Looking for a slightly different iPad? Be sure to check out our list of the best iPad deals if you're looking for something smaller or bigger, like the iPad Mini and iPad Pro.
