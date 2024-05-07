Upgrade to Apple's Latest iPad Air Models With These Preorder Deals

Apple has announced its first new tablets since 2022, and Apple fans are tingling with anticipation to get their hands on one. Apple's new iPad Air has plenty to recommend it, and admirers of the most recent model of the previous iPad Pro will recognize the function and design of this tablet immediately.

While these iPad Airs sport the older Liquid Retina technology, rather than the mini-LED of previous Pros or the Tandem OLED of the newest Pros, it's still nothing to sneeze at. And these models come at a fraction of the cost of the latest iPad Pro, starting at just $599, so it might just be worth the splurge.

Watch this: Everything Announced at Apple's iPad Event in 7 Minutes 07:16

How much does the iPad Air cost?

The 11-inch model of Apple's newest iPad Air features landscape speakers with spatial audio for an immersive listening experience, and the 13-inch model provides extra bass, to really boost the audio impact. And while these tablets may be rocking the slightly older M2 chip, they still promise to pack a punch. As previously mentioned, the baseline model with 128GB of storage is available for just $599, or you can upgrade to the 256GB model for $100 more. There are also 512GB and 1TB models available for $899 and $1,099, respectively.

Keep in mind, the iPad Air isn't the only new option in town. If you're looking for an Apple tablet that's a little more cutting-edge and robust, the newest iPad Pro might be the right fit for you. These new Pro models promise to impress, with upgrades to the FaceTime camera placement and a thinner redesign that makes for a more portable device. And if you elect for the Pro over the Air, you'll breeze right past the M3 chip, as Apple has loaded the latest iPad Pro with the powerful M4 chip, bringing the potency to handle its brand-new Ultra Retina XDR OLED displays (blasting out 1,600 nits of brightness in HDR) and much more. But these upgrades come at a price, with the base model starting at $999. You can preorder the iPad Pro right now.

We also anticipate that we will start seeing plenty of iPad deals on older models soon, which may be a better option for budget-conscious buyers who don't mind a previous-gen model.

Ready to invest in the new iPad Air? We've got the skinny on how to nab the ultrathin iPads and accessories. You can preorder from Apple right now, and we'll update this page as new offers become available at other retailers, so keep checking back.

Best iPad Air preorder deals