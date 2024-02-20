An Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Costs Just $23 Today Only at Woot (Save $27)

If you want to update your entertainment setup without having to buy a brand new TV, streaming devices are the way to go. These nifty devices have made it easy to keep the screen you already have and still get access to all your favorite streaming services. While the Fire TV Stick 4K Max earned the top spot on our list of best Fire TV Stick options, the Fire TV Stick 4K came in a close second and is the closest alternative you can get. It doesn't deliver speeds quite as fast as the Max, nor does it have Wi-Fi 6, but otherwise it's a solid choice for those looking for 4K streaming options.

Right now, Woot has slashed the price on Fire TV Stick 4K media streamers in new condition to just $23 -- that's a $27 discount on its list price. This deal is only available today, Feb. 20, while supplies last -- so be quick if you want to snag one at this price.

Though this is an older model, the Fire TV Stick 4K on offer at Woot is still feature-packed. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so finding the content you want to watch is fast and simple -- and the TV controls make it easy to adjust the volume as well. And you can also use compatible devices like the Echo or Dot for even greater convenience, giving you the ability to launch apps, control video playback and more, completely hands-free. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus and Dolby Atmos, providing you with everything you need for solid picture and sound quality at home. It boasts an impressive game selection as well.

Note that you will need a 4K TV in order to stream in 4K, but this streamer does work with non-4K TVs, too (though it will only stream at the highest possible resolution your screen offers). At this price, this deal is hard to pass up.

