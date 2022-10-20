Amazon's Prime-Exclusive Deal Knocks $105 Off a 3-Pack of Eero 6 Plus Routers

If you've got a large home and you need strong Wi-Fi that reaches every corner, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The Eero 6 Plus is our favorite mesh router for 2022 when you need a three-piece system that can cover a large area, and right now you can pick up a three-pack at a bargain -- as long as you're an Amazon Prime member. This offer shaves $105 off the cost of a three-pack, dropping the price down to $194.

This three-pack of Eero 6 Plus routers provides a fast, strong and stable Wi-Fi connection that can cover an area of up to 4,500 square feet. They support lightning-fast speeds of up to 1Gbps, and each router is equipped with two 1Gb ethernet ports so you can connect you smart TV, game console or other devices directly to the router. These are the updated 2022 Eero 6 Plus routers, too, which feature a faster AX3000 design and support for full-width, 160 MHz channels. Eero 6 Plus routers also double as a smart home hub, so you can use them to easily control Zigbee or Thread smart devices, without having to spring for a separate smart speaker or display.

Without a clear-cut expiration, we can't say for sure how long this deal will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. If you're looking for more bargains, you can check out our roundup of all the best mesh router deals you can shop right now.