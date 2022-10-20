iOS 16's Edit Text Message Tool Netflix Password Sharing 'Black Adam' Review 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Review Popular Halloween Costumes Sneakers for Horses Worst Cat Breeds McDonald's Boo Buckets: B+
Amazon's Prime-Exclusive Deal Knocks $105 Off a 3-Pack of Eero 6 Plus Routers

This is our favorite three-piece mesh router setup on the market right now, and if you're an Amazon Prime member you can pick it up for $194.
Amazon Eero 6 Plus three-pack against a blue background.
If you've got a large home and you need strong Wi-Fi that reaches every corner, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. The Eero 6 Plus is our favorite mesh router for 2022 when you need a three-piece system that can cover a large area, and right now you can pick up a three-pack at a bargain -- as long as you're an Amazon Prime member. This Prime-exclusive offer shaves $105 off the cost of a three-pack, dropping the price down to $194.

This three-pack of Eero 6 Plus routers provides a fast, strong and stable Wi-Fi connection that can cover an area of up to 4,500 square feet. They support lightning-fast speeds of up to 1Gbps, and each router is equipped with two 1Gb ethernet ports so you can connect you smart TV, game console or other devices directly to the router. These are the updated 2022 Eero 6 Plus routers, too, which feature a faster AX3000 design and support for full-width, 160 MHz channels. Eero 6 Plus routers also double as a smart home hub, so you can use them to easily control Zigbee or Thread smart devices, without having to spring for a separate smart speaker or display

Without a clear-cut expiration, we can't say for sure how long this deal will be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. If you're looking for more bargains, you can check out our roundup of all the best mesh router deals you can shop right now. 

