Amazon's New Fire TV Soundbar Sees First Discount to Just $100

Sure, you can watch TV shows and movies using just your TV's built-in speakers, but it's far from the best way to do it. The humble soundbar is a much better way to get audio from your home entertainment gear and into your ears -- and the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is an excellent, low-cost example.

That Amazon Fire TV Soundbar would normally set you back around $120, which is already cheaper than a lot of the competition. Right now, Amazon has it on sale for a new all-time low price, a cent less than $100. Just place your order soon -- we don't know how long this deal is going to last.

The Fire TV Soundbar is compact at just 24 inches wide and it's designed to work best with Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs, as you'd expect, though you can use it with other smart TVs and media players. When it comes to actually getting audio into this thing you'll benefit from Bluetooth, HDMI eARC and digital optical as well. There's support for DTS Virtual:X built in, and all of that for just $100 if you act now.

Like all the best soundbars, this one doesn't try to capture the attention below your TV and is nice and simple. It only comes in one, understated color but it can be wall-mounted if that's something you want to do to match your room's aesthetic.