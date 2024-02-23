Amazon's Eero 6 Plus Mesh Router Kit Is $140 Off Today Only

The Amazon Eero 6 Plus is one of our favorite mesh Wi-Fi systems, thanks to its fast performance and ease of setup and that was when it was being sold at full price. So when we saw that there was a chance to pick it up with a deep discount we had to share the news -- but be quick, we don't expect this price to stick around for long.

Order your new Eero 6 Plus system today, complete with four access points, and you'll save $140 off the usual $440 asking price at Amazon, meaning you'll hand over just $300. The deal is matching a one-day Best Buy sale so we anticipate Amazon's price will rise at the end of the day too.

The Eero 6 Plus has you covered with support for connecting more than 75 devices and coverage for homes up to 6,000 square feet. Featuring Eero's TrueMesh technology, the mesh system routes traffic to ensure that there are fewer drop-offs and dead spots around your home all while offering superfast speeds up to 1 gigabit per second. The access points have two gigabit Ethernet ports for wiring in those high-bandwidth devices and the Wi-Fi 6 spec ensures backward compatibility with older devices, too.

