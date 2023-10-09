Amazon Tech Hits Lowest Ever Prices in Prime Day Deals
These four Amazon tech favorites have their lowest ever price tags.
Amazon's Prime Big Deals Day, aka October Prime Day, officially kicks off Oct. 10, but the deals are already starting. In particular, four of Amazon's tech favorites just hit their lowest prices ever.
Historical price data confirms that Amazon's eero Pro 6 WiFi router, the Echo Show 10 and Fire TVs (32 and 40 inches) are officially available for their lowest-ever prices, despite some of these having been on the market for almost three years.
As new deals are announced, CNET's got you covered. Check out the best early deals available now and the best deals under $10, $25 and $50.
Amazon's eero WiFi router reaches its lowest ever price since its release in late 2020. This router covers up to 2,000 sq. ft., is Alexa-compatible and offers fast speed up to a gigabyte.
The latest model of Amazon's Echo Show is here, and it's on sale. The device's HD smart display has multiple functions, including managing your home security, voice and video calls and access entertainment, and of course, talk to Alexa.
This basic 32 inch TV from Amazon covers all your bases without breaking the bank. If you're looking for more advanced features or higher definition, check out the 40 inch model below or CNET's expert-tested best 32 inch TVs.
Similar to its fellow 32 inch model also on sale, but better. This TV supports a higher HD resolution while including all the Alexa and streaming capabilities. For more, check out CNET's review of the best budget TVs.
