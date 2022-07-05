Amazon Surprises Prime Members With Up to 53% Off Fire Tablets

If you were hoping to snag a cheap tablet deal this month, you don't have to wait until Prime Day to do so. Amazon has just launched a new sale on its affordable Fire 7 tablets, dropping prices to record lows with as much as 53% off. With the for Prime members, it's an inexpensive pickup before Prime Day even starts.

The model on sale is the 2019 Amazon Fire 7 tablet, which we reviewed favorably upon its release. The 16GB model is the one that's down to $30, which is as low as we've ever seen it go, and , which makes it an obvious upgrade. Even if you don't intend to keep a ton of movies or audiobooks on the device, or if you would make use of the microSD card slot, it's always nice to have a little more internal storage.

With its portable size, expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD, nippy processor and Alexa hands-free support, the Fire 7 is a solid tablet for keeping around the house or taking on vacation. Though it has just been replaced by a 2022 Fire 7 model, that device has a more expensive base price and is less likely to see significant price reductions come Prime Day.

Like all the early Prime Day deals we're seeing this week, you'll need to have an active Amazon Prime subscription to make the most of the discounted pricing. However, if you're new to Prime, you can score a free Prime membership just in time for Amazon's biggest sale of the year.