I always find it a little cynical when Amazon calls a slightly updated version of one of its products "all-new" when it really isn't. The latest version of Amazon's entry-level tablet, the Fire 7 ($50, £50), is very similar to the 2017 version -- it looks identical except for some new color options -- but it's got some small upgrades on the inside, namely a "faster" processor, according to Amazon, and a bump in the base storage from 8GB to 16GB, with a microSD expansion slot that lets you add up to 512GB of additional storage. A model with 32GB of internal storage ($70, £60) is also available.

We thought the previous version was a good value, particularly when it was discounted by $10 or even $15 during flash sales, and at those prices this updated model remains an attractive option for Amazon Prime members looking for a dirt-cheap serviceable tablet to experience Amazon's "free" content included with that Prime membership. The Fire 7 ( ) and its step-up sibling, the Fire HD 8, are also tablet favorites among parents in search of a budget iPad ( ) alternative for younger kids.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

It's certainly fine for parents to buy this model and add a case to it, but Amazon is also offering the new Fire 7 in a new Fire 7 Kids Edition, which costs $100 or £100 and comes with 16GB of storage, one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a "kid-proof" case with a new adjustable stand (it's a nice improvement) and a two-year free replacement policy. I personally don't think it's as good a value as the standard model, but some people will find it appealing.

Before you buy any Fire tablet, or any Amazon device at all, really, keep in mind that they frequently go on sale, so you should never pay the list price. The two best times to buy are usually during Prime Day (mid-July) and Black Friday (late November) sales, but periodic discounts happen at other times throughout the year, too.

The big feature addition Amazon is highlighting is support for hands-free Alexa. That means that instead of hitting a virtual button on the screen to activate Alexa, you simply say the name "Alexa" as you would with an Echo device -- so long as you're on Wi-Fi. The feature can be toggled off in the settings menu. It was already added to the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10.