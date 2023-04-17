Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Amazon Knocks $50 Off Its Already Affordable 2-Series Fire TVs

With prices starting at $150, these HD TVs are a great pick if you're after a budget-friendly model that delivers the basics.

Max McHone
There's enormous competition in the market for the best TVs at the moment, which can make shopping for a new one a little overwhelming. Plenty of the latest models boast cutting-edge features like 8K resolution and AI upscaling, but sometimes all you're really after is a decent picture, user-friendly interface and affordable price tag. There's still a good number of these more basic models out there, and right now, you can even snag some at a discount.

Amazon is currently offering $50 off its budget-friendly 2-Series Fire TVs, so you can grab the 32-inch model for just $150 or the 40-inch model for $200. Released earlier this year, the new 2-Series TV is one of the few current TV lineups that doesn't have 4K resolution. Instead, these 2023 models feature a 720p HD display, which shouldn't matter too much at these sizes, as well as support for HDR10 and HLG. But while they won't be able to compete with the picture quality of more advanced models, they still boast plenty of helpful smart features. They're equipped with Amazon's Fire TV OS, so you can still access all your favorite streaming services, and the remote has a built-in microphone for easy hands-free navigation.

And these aren't the only affordable TVs on the market right now. If you're looking for a different model that fits your budget, you can check out our full roundup of all the best cheap TV deals for even more bargains.

