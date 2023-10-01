X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Amazon Knocks $120 Off the Toshiba C350 4K Fire TV Ahead of Prime Day

You don't have to wait until Oct. 10 to score big savings on this 2023 model, which is currently on sale for just $210.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
2 min read
The Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV is displayed against a blue background.
Toshiba/CNET

We're less than two weeks away from Amazon's massive October Prime Day sale, which is sure to bring some of the best prices of the year on all kinds of tech, including Fire TVs. And while the event officially kicks off on Oct. 10 this year, you don't have to wait until then to start saving big. The tech retailer is currently offering a whopping $120 off this 43-inch Toshiba C350 4K smart Fire TV, which drops the price down to $210 -- just $10 more than the all-time low. And unlike most deals you'll see during the main sale, you don't have to be a Prime member to take advantage of this discount.

See at Amazon

With a 43-inch display, this 2023 Toshiba might be a little small for your living room, but is great for smaller spaces like the bedroom. It boasts a 4K ultra HD resolution, along with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support for vivid colors and sharp contrast. It comes equipped with Amazon's Fire TV OS, so you can access all your favorite streaming apps right out of the box, and the remote has a built-in microphone that allows you to browse hands-free using Alexa. It's also equipped with Apple AirPlay, so you can easily stream content wirelessly using your iPhone, iPad or other Apple devices. There is no set expiration for this deal however, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

And if you're in the market for a different model or size, you can check out our full roundup of all the best TV deals for even more great bargains.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

CNET TV Coverage

TV Types

TV Sizes

Streaming & TV Accessories

TV Information