Amazon Kicks Off Huge Back to School Sale on Echo Devices, Fire TV and More

You're likely familiar with Amazon's first-party devices already, and we're well used to them going on sale around events like Prime Day and Black Friday, but the company is giving you another chance to snag some of its smart home deals for yourself right now.

You can in its current Back to School promotion, including Echo smart speakers, Fire TV streaming devices, mesh Wi-Fi systems, Alexa-enabled earbuds and more. The deals are only available for a limited time so don't miss your chance to pick up anything you need.

Amazon Amazon's latest Echo smart speaker is discounted by 30% right now. Whether you're new to Alexa or want to add more smart speakers around your home, now's a good time to pick one up.

Amazon Amazon's newest Echo Show 5 is over 50% off right now. It features a 5.5-inch display, a 2-megapixel camera for video calls, and it's one of Amazon's best Echo devices with a screen. You can use it to view recipes, watch videos, control smart home gadgets and so much more.

Amazon Amazon's 2022 Fire 7 tablet is getting its first price drop in this Back to School sale. Down to $45, you're saving 25% on Amazon's entry-level tablet. Compared to the previous-gen model, the 2022 version has a 30% faster processor, double the RAM, 40% more battery life and the addition of USB-C charging.

Amazon Bring some smarts to your existing TV without buying an entirely new screen with Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite. It's a great option for those who are still rocking regular HD TVs, by giving you access to all the best streaming services, apps and voice controls that you can usually only get with a modern smart TV. And right now, Amazon is offering it for just $20 -- a 33% discount.

Amazon This deal is on the second-gen Echo Buds, which are Amazon's own headphones that offer active noise cancellation and Alexa right in your ears. They're in-ear buds that come in both black and white, and offer up to five hours of playback per charge. The included charging case gives you another 15 hours of enjoyment, so you don't have to worry about power while out and about.

Amazon Named CNET's best overall smart thermostat for 2022, Amazon's Smart Thermostat sets a high bar for the category. It has a clean, modern touchscreen design and it's easy to use, whether you're adjusting the temperature at the thermostat, through the Alexa app or with Alexa voice commands with a compatible Alexa-enabled speaker or display. And right now you can pick one up for 20% off.

Amazon In one of the best mesh router deals right now, Amazon is taking 30% off its Eero Pro 6 mesh networking systems. With Wi-Fi 6 support, this tri-band system offers stable and reliable performance and a built-in Zigbee radio helps you connect devices with Alexa. Single routers, two-pack and three-pack kits are all discounted.

Amazon Deals on Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite happen pretty infrequently so this opportunity to save $30 on one shouldn't be missed if you're in the market for an e-reader upgrade. This latest model features a larger 6.8-inch E Ink display in a chassis that's only slightly bigger than the previous model, plus the addition of an adjustable warm light and USB-C charging.

