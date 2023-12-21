Add 3 Indoor Ring Cams to Your Smart Home for Just $100 Today Only

If you want a little peace of mind, investing in home security cameras may be a good idea. And for those that have pets or kids and want to keep an eye on things while you're away, indoor cameras can help. Right now Amazon has slashed the price on its 3-pack Ring indoor camera bundle by $40, meaning you'll pay just $100 for three 2nd-gen models to place around your house. But you'll need to act fast if you're interested, as this offer expires tonight.

The 2nd-gen Ring indoor camera comes with a physical privacy cover, which will turn off video and audio when it's closed, which should assuage some privacy concerns. Plus, this camera comes with 1080p HD video and will send you real-time alerts when it detects movement. It will even allow you to talk with whoever is at your home, thanks to its two-way audio feature. Other features worth mentioning include color night vision, a built-in alarm and multiple mounting options that let you place it on a table or mount it on the wall.

Note that while these cameras offer live view and even pre-roll, which will show you a few seconds before the alert, you won't be able to record and save footage unless you sign up for a Ring Protect subscription. Plans start at $4 per month and include up to 180 days of cloud storage for your footage, access to home and away modes for your camera, customizable alerts and more. Whether you're just monitoring your home while you're away or you want to check in on a sitter or your pets in real time, this bundle is a solid option.

