Ring's Indoor Camera Now Features a Manual Privacy Cover

Amazon security company Ring is now selling its latest indoor camera, and it comes with a new feature: a "manual, removable privacy cover." The physical shutter, as reported earlier Wednesday by The Verge, replaces the need to buy an additional privacy kit for the indoor camera.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) is now available to preorder for $60. The privacy cover turns off both audio and video when you swivel it sideways across the camera.

The indoor security cam also comes with 1080p HD video, color night vision and an adjustable camera mount.

Preorders will ship on May 24.

